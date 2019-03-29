Five Below’s (FIVE) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below to $153.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.32.

FIVE traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $127.15. 312,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,166. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Five Below by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Five Below by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

