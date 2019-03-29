Five Below (FIVE) Stock Price Up 8.2% Following Earnings Beat

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.80. Approximately 3,753,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 956,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.01.

The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $602.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Five Below to $153.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,691,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,706,000 after purchasing an additional 116,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 633.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 856,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 739,646 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after purchasing an additional 251,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/five-below-five-stock-price-up-8-2-following-earnings-beat.html.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.