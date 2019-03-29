Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/first-trust-senior-loan-etf-ftsl-position-increased-by-cetera-advisor-networks-llc.html.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.