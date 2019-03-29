First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 90,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 42,557 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $20.66.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

