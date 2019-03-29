First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,085 Shares of Sothebys (BID)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,085 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sothebys were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sothebys by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Sothebys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sothebys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,282,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sothebys by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sothebys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000.

Get Sothebys alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cowen cut shares of Sothebys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other Sothebys news, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 2,921 shares of Sothebys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $118,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BID opened at $37.90 on Friday. Sothebys has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $375.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sothebys will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,085 Shares of Sothebys (BID)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/first-trust-advisors-lp-sells-22085-shares-of-sothebys-bid.html.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.