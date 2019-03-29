First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 47,207 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 267.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,220,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,465,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 71,514 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 900,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 834,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $508,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.96.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Triumph Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.72.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 149.35% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $807.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

