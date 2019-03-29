First PREMIER Bank Sells 354 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,766.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,264,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

