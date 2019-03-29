First Manhattan Co. Has $5.54 Million Position in General Electric (GE)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197,372 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 131,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in General Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 39,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,154,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in General Electric by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $9.89 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/first-manhattan-co-has-5-54-million-position-in-general-electric-ge.html.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.