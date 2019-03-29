First Financial Corp (THFF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,304 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 301,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 5.68% of First Financial worth $27,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on THFF. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

In other news, insider Norman D. Lowery sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $318,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,664.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.93. First Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.41 million. First Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Corp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Financial Corp (THFF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/first-financial-corp-thff-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.