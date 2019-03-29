First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,427 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in ONEOK by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2,664.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.21.

Shares of OKE opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

