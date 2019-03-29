First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 88,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “buy gis” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $255,277.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,088.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 118,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $5,730,372.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,112,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,596 shares of company stock worth $20,287,896 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

