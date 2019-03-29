Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $75.77 and a 52-week high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

