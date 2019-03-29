Financial Contrast: Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) vs. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (MZDAY)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hyundai Motor and MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 2 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Hyundai Motor has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyundai Motor and MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $87.89 billion 0.00 $3.68 billion N/A N/A MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR $31.37 billion 0.21 $1.06 billion $0.94 5.90

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor 2.77% N/A N/A MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 1.82% 6.05% 2.69%

Dividends

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hyundai Motor does not pay a dividend. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates in Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names. It also provides SUVs under the New Santa Fe, Kona, Grand Santa Fe, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Creta names; commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, Sonata-Plug-in-Hybrid, Sonata Hybrid, ix35 Fuel Cell, and IONIQ Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, and insurance services; manufactures trains; and operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

