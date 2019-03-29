Financial Comparison: Horace Mann Educators (HMN) versus Protective Insurance (PTVCB)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 1.54% 2.12% 0.26% Protective Insurance -7.80% -3.67% -1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horace Mann Educators and Protective Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 0 0 0 N/A Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Horace Mann Educators pays out 169.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Protective Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.19 billion 1.22 $18.34 million $0.68 51.97 Protective Insurance $439.17 million 0.63 -$34.08 million N/A N/A

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Protective Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Protective Insurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

