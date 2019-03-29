Financial Analysis: BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) versus American Oriental Bioengineering (AOBI)

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) and American Oriental Bioengineering (OTCMKTS:AOBI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and American Oriental Bioengineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International -60.87% -79.59% -20.43% American Oriental Bioengineering N/A N/A N/A

BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Oriental Bioengineering has a beta of -9.96, suggesting that its share price is 1,096% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of American Oriental Bioengineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and American Oriental Bioengineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International $55.64 million 6.54 -$33.87 million ($0.73) -7.03 American Oriental Bioengineering N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Oriental Bioengineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioDelivery Sciences International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioDelivery Sciences International and American Oriental Bioengineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International 0 0 5 0 3.00 American Oriental Bioengineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

American Oriental Bioengineering Company Profile

American Oriental Bioengineering, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. It operates through the manufacturing and distribution segments. Its products include prescription pharmaceutical, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical products. The company was founded by Shujun Liu, Yanchun Li, and Jun Min on November 30, 1970 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.