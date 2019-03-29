Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.55 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,646 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 105,364 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 230,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 118,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $67.17 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

