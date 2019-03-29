FGL (FG) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

FGL (NYSE: FG) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FGL to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of FGL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of FGL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FGL has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGL’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FGL and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL 18.33% 20.21% 0.89% FGL Competitors 8.25% 7.07% 1.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FGL and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $711.00 million $13.00 million 6.61 FGL Competitors $20.03 billion $1.30 billion 19.94

FGL’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FGL. FGL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FGL and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 0 3 1 0 2.25 FGL Competitors 462 1419 1705 98 2.39

FGL presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.89%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 14.28%. Given FGL’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FGL is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

FGL pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FGL pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

FGL rivals beat FGL on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

