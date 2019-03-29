Ferguson (FERG) PT Lowered to GBX 5,700

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 5,810 ($75.92) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FERG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,200 ($94.08) to GBX 6,750 ($88.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,980 ($78.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,951.42 ($77.77).

Shares of FERG opened at GBX 4,850.50 ($63.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,688.50 ($61.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25).

In other news, insider John W. Martin sold 14,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,337 ($69.74), for a total transaction of £777,067.20 ($1,015,375.93).

Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

