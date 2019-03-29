Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.64

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

FENC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,105,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/fennec-pharmaceuticals-fenc-sets-new-1-year-low-at-4-64.html.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.