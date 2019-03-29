FedEx Co. (FDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.17 and the lowest is $4.57. FedEx reported earnings of $5.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $15.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.10 to $16.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.22 to $17.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FedEx to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.33.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $177.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. FedEx has a 1 year low of $150.94 and a 1 year high of $266.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $5,623,582 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 842.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

