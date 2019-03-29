Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,146,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $138.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $235.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

