Farmer Bros (FARM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FARM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.60 million, a PE ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Farmer Bros has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.79 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $17,899,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 63.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

