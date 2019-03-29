Family Legacy Inc. Buys 513 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154,611 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5,015.1% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 4,152,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 57.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $918,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $103.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $70.22 and a 52 week high of $104.56.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $347,255.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,521.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 74,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $7,185,958.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,798,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paypal from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

