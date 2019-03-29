Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,198,000. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,358,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter.

DVYE opened at $39.99 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $43.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

