Fair Isaac (FICO) Sets New 1-Year High at $270.47

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $270.47 and last traded at $270.55, with a volume of 120236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.45.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.93 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $1,153,880.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,931,513.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.84, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,388 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,447 shares of company stock worth $14,406,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

