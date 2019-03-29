Facebook, Inc. (FB) VP Sells $125,887.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $125,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,309,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $121,125.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $129,262.50.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $129,450.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $122,182.50.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total value of $121,515.00.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total value of $124,035.00.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $128,407.50.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,881,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,966,838. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $480.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) VP Sells $125,887.50 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/facebook-inc-fb-vp-sells-125887-50-in-stock.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.