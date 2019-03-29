F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Shares Bought by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,537,476 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,703,000 after acquiring an additional 158,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,373,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $870,719,000 after acquiring an additional 216,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 11.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,783,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 66.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,319,000 after acquiring an additional 719,638 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,235,640 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,210,000 after acquiring an additional 136,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV opened at $155.78 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $543.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on F5 Networks to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.40.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $25,012.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $643,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $2,339,402. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/f5-networks-inc-ffiv-shares-bought-by-omnia-family-wealth-llc.html.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.