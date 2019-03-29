Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Shares Gap Down to $1.77

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.77. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 8452 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on EYPT. ValuEngine cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $167.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 192.19% and a negative net margin of 1,884.18%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,798,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials.

