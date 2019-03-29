Express, Inc. (EXPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Express in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Express by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

EXPR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.27. 51,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,157. The firm has a market cap of $281.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.12. Express has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.63 million. Express had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Express will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

