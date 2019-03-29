Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $151,096.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,452.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 4,524 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $340,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,445,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 289,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

