Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00002603 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Upbit. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 0% against the dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $1.11 million and $0.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

