Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) CMO Sells $2,314,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $2,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 14th, Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Exelixis had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelixis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,584,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,600,000 after acquiring an additional 490,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,060,000 after purchasing an additional 834,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,060,000 after purchasing an additional 834,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,931,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after purchasing an additional 480,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,191,000 after purchasing an additional 907,412 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

