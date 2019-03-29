Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 534 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,284,000 after acquiring an additional 145,937 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,037.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 132,556 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,024,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,706,000 after acquiring an additional 88,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,749,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $147.67 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.72 and a 1 year high of $174.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.5638 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

