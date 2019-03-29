Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 628 Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 171.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $614,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock worth $4,298,777. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.96.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 628 Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/executive-wealth-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-628-prudential-financial-inc-pru.html.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.