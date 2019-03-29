Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 436 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,159,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,819,223,000 after acquiring an additional 336,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,052,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,998,712,000 after acquiring an additional 169,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 47.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,020,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,267,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,245,000 after acquiring an additional 221,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.37.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $186.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $127.79 and a 12 month high of $186.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

