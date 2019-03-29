Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.03 and the highest is $6.34. Everest Re Group reported earnings per share of $5.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $23.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $24.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $25.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($5.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($11.93). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.33%.

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Re Group from $243.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.63.

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $201,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $215.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $201.09 and a 52-week high of $261.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 120.43%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

