Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETH opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.66 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

ETH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Dougherty & Co cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ethan Allen Interiors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.75 to $18.45 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

