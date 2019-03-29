ERA Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ERA)

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, ERA has traded 38% higher against the dollar. ERA has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $12.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00405021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.01575044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00238356 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007073 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003297 BTC.

ERA Profile

ERA’s total supply is 6,022,910 coins. ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin . The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ERA is www.eranetwork.net

ERA Coin Trading

ERA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

