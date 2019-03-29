Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Conn’s Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Conn’s in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $432.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Conn’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CONN opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $42.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 411,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 410,313 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 259,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 196,559 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 415,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 146,097 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

