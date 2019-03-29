Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Earthstone Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $41.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

