Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,843,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,323,000 after purchasing an additional 287,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 268.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953,288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,991,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,388,000 after purchasing an additional 503,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,418,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.99 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $87.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

