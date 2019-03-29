Equitable Trust Co. Sells 5,533 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Target by 17.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 671,121 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Target by 33.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 754,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,522,000 after purchasing an additional 188,206 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Target by 749.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,637,000 after purchasing an additional 442,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

