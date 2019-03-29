Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 150 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of DexCom by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DexCom by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.60 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,449 shares in the company, valued at $403,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $256,798.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,679 shares of company stock worth $15,043,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.53.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

