Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Equal has a market cap of $370,503.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Equal has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00402560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.01572359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00235832 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006863 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,119,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,468,297 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

