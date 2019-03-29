EPR Properties (EPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.66

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.66 and last traded at $76.88, with a volume of 5608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.32.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 8,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $609,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $257,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,384. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,500,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,885,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

