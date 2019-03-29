EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,882,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,887,344 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.12% of EOG Resources worth $2,082,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,883 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $183,167,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 242,025 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $235,862.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James set a $124.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $106.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

EOG Resources stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

