Entegris Inc (ENTG) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,564,859 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 11,804,402 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,417,113 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Goldman Sachs Group cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Sauer sold 3,788 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $138,678.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,949.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 32,977 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,156,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,508 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,923,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,123,000 after purchasing an additional 437,632 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $16,095,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 197,895 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

