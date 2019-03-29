Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Director Paul A. Carroll Sells 10,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Paul A. Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UUUU opened at $3.31 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

UUUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

