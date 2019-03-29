Energous Corp (WATT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Energous were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energous by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Energous by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Energous by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energous by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WATT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Energous news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $25,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,164.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $59,858.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $212,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

WATT stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Energous Corp has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Energous had a negative net margin of 9,871.85% and a negative return on equity of 164.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energous Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energous Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

