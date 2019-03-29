Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,809. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Energizer had a return on equity of 452.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

